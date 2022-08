A corps member has lamented after his room at the Corpers’ lodge in Kundila area of Kano State, got flooded following heavy downpour.

Sharing photos og his flooded room on Thursday, August 25, he wrote: “Corps Members Are Suffering Somewhere In Northwest, Kano to be Precise. This is the Third Time this Flood disaster is Happening. This is my moom at our corpers lodge. Come be like say na me Serve Pass”