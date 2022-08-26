Atiku and Wike meet in London (photos)

PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike met in London last night, Thursday August 25.



Both men have been at loggerheads after Gov Wike lost out in the May 28/29 Presidential primary of the party and also lost out in becoming the Vice Presidential candidate of the party.



Efforts to resolve their issues had failed until recently.



PDP social media handles shared the photos of their meeting with some other PDP governors and stakeholders with the caption “A United Family, Stronger Together”

The meeting was held a few hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, met Gov Wike and some other PDP governors and stakeholders.