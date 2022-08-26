Internet celebrity bodybuilder ‘Iranian Hulk’ deletes his social media photos after humiliating boxing loss where he looked smaller and weaker

Instagram star Iranian Hulk, real name Sajad Gharibi, has removed dozens of images from the social media platform over claims that they have been photoshopped.

The move comes in the aftermath of his defeat in the boxing ring by Kazakh boxer Almat Bakhytovich, which was described as “embarrassing” following an opening-round stoppage last month.

Footage of the fight suggested that Gharibi did not possess the physique displayed in his Instagram photos which showed him looking so big and sculpted. His looks helped him Garner over a million followers on Instagram plus interviews on different western media publications.

During the fight last month, he struggled to even keep himself up or throw any punches.

Since the fight, Gharibi has been deleting photos of himself that showed off his incredible size, and by Thursday, August 25 had only 14 posts on his page.

The remaining photos and videos on his feed show the Iranian Hulk to be much more human in his…