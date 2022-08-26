Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.54% in Q2 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday August 26, disclosed that Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.54 percent year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2022.

The GDP increase is an improvement from the 3.11 percent growth recorded in the previous quarter.

The aggregate real GDP stood at N17.29 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, a marginal decline (-0.37%) when compared to N17.35 trillion recorded in Q1 2022. The growth recorded in the review quarter also indicates the seventh consecutive quarter of GDP growth in the country, since the recession recorded in Q3 2020.

A cursory look at the data showed that the agricultural sector accounted for 23.24% of the aggregate GDP, an increase compared to 22.36% recorded in the previous quarter. Also, the industrial sector contributed 19.4%, while services accounted for 57.35% of the GDP.

The oil sector economy declined with a 11.77 percent dip year-on-year in Q2 2022, compared to a…