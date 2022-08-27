5 Nolly Classics For Your Viewing Pleasure on GOtv

Old Nollywood movies are classified as epic and super-entertaining. These movies take you down memory lane from the swelling soundtracks, comedy scenes, mushy university sweetheart characters, and plot twists to real-life lessons.

Whether you are a lover of Nolly classics, or perhaps interested to get a taste of old Nolly movies, GOtv has got you! Since July, GOtv has been providing its customers with top Nollywood classics that are not just entertaining to watch with family but will have you feeling nostalgic.

Here’s a list of nolly movies that you probably missed and what you should look forward to every Sunday on African Magic Urban, GOtv Channel 6.

1. Last Angel in Hell: Live through the memory of this nolly classic “Last Angel in Hell”. With his huge interest in Umuekenta village, Kenneth must take a bold step to help release his people from bondage and trouble. will he succeed on this mission, or will his people turn against him? Find out this Sunday on AM Urban…