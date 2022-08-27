Bandits kidnap two women in Katsina

Armed bandits have abducted two women identified as Janet Ndubuisi and Margaret Okorobi, in Katsina State.

Facebook user, Shamsudeen Salisu, who confirmed the incident said the women were kidnapped on their way home from Batsari Local Government Area five days ago.

“I received with great shock, the unfortunate news for the abduction of Madam Janet Ndubuisi and Madam Margaret Okorobi, by armed bandits yesterday while on their way coming back from Batsari local government to Katsina, after an official engagement,” he wrote.

“These two innocent women whose crime was only trying to meet their end meets through legitimate means were kidnapped by these heartless and ruthless criminals so called bandits. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families, I pray for divine intervention for their rescue and reunification with their immediate families successfully and safely. Please, include them in your prayers, and other innocent people who are under the captivity…