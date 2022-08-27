Hold education minister and FG responsible for prolonged strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on Nigerians to hold the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and the Federal Government responsible for the prolonged strike.

Speaking at the University of Jos, Plateau State, ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Bauchi Zone, Prof Lawan Abubakar, on Friday, August 26, said before being a minister, Adamu had always been in support of ASUU’s agitations/actions, including strikes, as he always urged them to hold the government accountable.

He said now that Adamu has become the Minister of Education he has suddenly turned against ASUU and has been misleading other ministers and the public about the action embarked upon by the union.

DailyTrust reports that the chairman quoted Adamu to have said in 2013;