How Pastor Jerry Eze Became One of The Biggest Nigerian Pastors On YouTube

A man of God of Nigerian descent, Pastor Jerry Eze has been recognised and acknowledged by one of the biggest international media outlets, CNN as a prayer warrior and religious leader with strong global influence.

Pastor Jerry kicked-off a prayer programme on his YouTube channel at a time when the world was battling with Covid-19 and global lockdown.

Early in the morning around 7am Nigerian time, Christians from all over the world made it a necessity to join Pastor Eze on his YouTube channel to witness his passionate prayer session and be blessed by it.

According to CNN, With more than 90,000 peak concurrent viewers, Eze’s daily broadcasts rank among the most streamed globally on YouTube, according to the analytics website Playboard, which collates data for YouTube channels.

His YouTube platform also ranks second among gospel channels with the most live viewers worldwide behind Brazilian preacher Bruno Leonardo.

His self-named YouTube channel has over 880,000 subscribers as of this…