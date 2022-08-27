Nigeria is on drip and oxygen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, has said that Nigeria is currently on “drip and oxygen.”

The governor spoke at the Port Harcourt International Airport when he returned to the country alongside Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, and Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia governor on Friday, August 26.

Recall that the PDP governors met with former Nigerian leader Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in London. They also met with their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking shortly after their arrival, Governor Ortom who has never hidden his disdain for the Buhari-led government said;