Nigerian man poses as UK-based doctor online, allegedly dupes Indian women

A 36-year-old Nigerian man, Paul Ofori has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping Indian women after befriending them online using fake identities and asking them to pay for customs clearance on the pretext of receiving gifts, police said on Thursday, August 25.

Police said that on July 25, a complaint was received from a woman alleging that she had met with one doctor Henry Patrick on social media. They became friends and started chatting.

During one of their conversations, the person told her that he was sending her some gifts. She received a call and the caller introduced herself as a custom officer.

The fake officer informed her that a parcel addressed to her has been received that needs custom clearance, a senior police officer said.

In order to receive the parcel, she was asked to pay Rs 25,000 as customs charges. The complainant transferred the amount, but no parcel was delivered to her.

When she was again asked for more money for customs clearance,…