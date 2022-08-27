Nigeria’s D’Tigers lose to Ivory Coast in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria’s D’Tigers have lost their opening game against Ivory Coast in the fourth window of the ongoing FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The Nigerians were outclassed by the unbeaten Ivorians who defeated them 78-66 at Sports Treichville in Abidjan on Friday night, August 27.

With the defeat, D’Tigers stay in fourth on the table in Group E after three losses in five games.

Nigeria faces Guinea on August 27 before squaring up with Angola a day later.

The top two teams from the group will book automatic tickets to the FIBA 2023 World Cup billed for Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines between August 25 and September 10, 2023.