Read the highly anticipated Trump home search warrant released by the US Justice Department

The US Department of Justice has released the highly anticipated affidavit behind this month’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida estate home, confirming that the United States is investigating the alleged mishandling of classified documents by the former US leader.

The redacted document released on Friday, August 26 provided more insight into the evidence that led the FBI to carry out an unprecedented search of a former president’s home on August 8.

Its release came after a federal judge on Thursday ordered the Department of Justice to release a redacted version that had been submitted to the court.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said last week that he believed “there are portions of the affidavit that could be unsealed” and ordered the Department of Justice to submit a redacted version for his review.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized…