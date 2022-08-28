Actor Jim Beaver files for divorce from his wife of three years Sarah Spiegel citing irreconcilable differences

American actor, Jim Beaver and his wife Sarah Spiegel are going their separate ways.

TMZ reported the 72-year-old star has filed for divorce from his 36-year-old wife of three years.

According to the legal documents obtained by the media outlet, Jim has listed August 14 as the date of separation which means that he didn’t waste any time going forward with the process of the divorce filing. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The pair began dating in September 2016 and got engaged in May 2018.

Jim popped the question while they were on vacation in Paris and they married just over a year later in June 2019.

Jim and Sarah do not have any children together. Beaver is asking to put an end to the court’s ability to provide any of them spousal support