INEC warns against campaigns in churches and mosques, says violators risk imprisonment

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has warned political parties and candidates against the use of masqueraders, public facilities and religious centres for campaigns.

In an interview with Punch, the National Commissioner and Chairman of its Committee on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, asked political parties to align strictly with the provisions of the Electoral Act to avoid sanctions as stipulated by the Act. INEC had fixed September 28 for the commencement of campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly, while the elections would hold on February 25, 2023.

Relying on Section 92 of the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Committee on Information and Voter Education, Okoye explained that the law expected political campaigns to be civil and devoid of abuse.

In the previous elections, some political parties and their candidates were wont to engage in all kinds of theatrics, including the use of…