Lady recounts how God came through after some men almost ”called in the rain” to disrupt her grandmother’s funeral in Edo following her family’s refusal to give them money

A Nigerian lady has shared the story of how God came through for her family after some men almost ”called in the rain” to disrupt her grandmother’s funeral in Edo because her family refused to give them money

She said the men came in to ask for money otherwise they would disrupt the funeral. She said that when her father and aunt stood their grounds that they were not giving out any money, she began to see the clouds gather.

 

She said in fear, she went to cry to God and that God indeed came through as there was no rainfall.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

