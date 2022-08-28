NDLEA arrests Lagos airport cleaner who allegedly leads drug syndicate

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a cleaner at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, identified as Ohiagu Sunday, who allegedly leads a drug syndicate at the international wing of the airport.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 28, said the suspect was nabbed on Tuesday 23rd August following the arrest of an intending passenger on Airpeace flight to Dubai, UAE, Obinna Jacob Osita.

Osita was arrested with three bags, two of which contained eight blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 4.25kg concealed in cassava product, gari and crayfish.

One other member of the airport syndicate who works with Ohiagu has also been arrested while operatives are after another suspect.

Investigations revealed that a Dubai-based drug dealer recruited Obinna, a 42-year-old native of Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State to traffic the drugs and equally contracted…