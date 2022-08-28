Nigerian man and his Indian wife arrested for allegedly duping government employee of over N15m

A Nigerian man and his Indian wife have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly duping a government employee out of Rs 30 lakh (N15,838m) through honey-trapping.

The accused identified as Emmanuel Nnamani and his wife, T. Suchim Tikhir, a native of Nagaland, were arrested from Delhi’s Maidangari area by Cyber Crime & Economic Offence Police of Balasore on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Earlier this month, another Nigerian national, Samson Emeke Alika, was arrested in connection with the case.

The complainant alleged that he came in contact with a woman who claimed to be from United Kingdom (UK) through Facebook and they had chatted through Whatsapp.

The woman allegedly informed the complainant of having sent a gift of huge value containing gold biscuits, a Rolex watch, and an I-phone.

Later the complainant received a call over the phone, the caller identifying himself as a Customs Officer informed that a gift of high value in his name has arrived at the Indira…