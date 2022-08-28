Notorious drug lord who killed his girlfriend and ordered his parole officer’s killing in 1985 wants to be released from prison because he has “stress and migraines’

A Notorious Queens, New York druglord known as Lorenzo “Fat Cat” Nichols, who ordered his parole officer’s killing in 1985, is seeking compassionate release from federal prison because the “stress” of more time behind bars is giving him headaches.

Now aged 63, Lorenzo made the request in a letter to Brooklyn Federal Court Judge Edward Korman, but even if his request is approved, he’ll have to wait for his freedom as he has a 10-year prison sentence in Florida looming over his head.

Lorenzo Nichols was hit with a 25-to-life state sentence, and a concurrent 40-year federal sentence, after pleading guilty in 1992 to arranging the murder of parole officer Brian Rooney and killing two others, including his ex-girlfriend.

He also was linked to the killing of NYPD police officer, Eddie Byrne, 22, who was shot while sitting in his patrol car in South Jamaica, Queens, in February 1988.

Nichols, who spent the last 34 years in state prison, got some pardon earlier this year…