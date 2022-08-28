Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Jigawa

The suspects and hideout

Operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command in collaboration with a vigilante group, have arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescused a victim.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 28, said the suspects including a 30-year-old woman, were arrested in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

“A joint operatives from Ringim Area Command in conjunction with local vigilante group, led by Ringim Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Shehu Hamdullahi, acted on credible and actionable intelligence raided suspected kidnapper’s hideout at Nisan Marke Herdsmen Settlement in Ringim LGA, and arrested two (2) suspected kidnappers,” the statement read.

“On 24th August, 2022, at about 0800hrs, Intel at our disposal revealed that, one Muhammad Sama’ila ‘m’ age 45yrs of Madari village, Warawa LGA, Kano State was seen with matchet cuts all over his body.

“On receipt of the…