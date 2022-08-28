We’re still searching for Deborah’s killers, those arrested are not the suspected killers

The Sokoto State Police Command has disclosed that men of the force are still searching for the suspected killers of Deborah Samuel, the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state, who was gruesomely murdered by her fellow students.

Deborah was hacked to death in May 2022, over allegations that she made a comment on her school’s WhatsApp platform which her Muslim colleagues considered to blaspheme Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

DSP Sanusi Abubakar, the spokesman for the command, who spoke with Punch over the case, said those arrested by the police months back were not the prime suspects.

According to Abubakar, they were only among those who organised the riot, adding that those arrested were still in remand custody as ordered by the court.

Abubakar further said that the prime suspects were still at large, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest them.

The police spokesperson stated, “Those ones we arrested then, though not the…