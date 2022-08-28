What have they done that is wrong?

Singer Daddy Showkey has faulted the decision of the Nigeria Police Force to suspend two of its supernumerary officers over a viral Tiktok video.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Friday, August 27, ordered the immediate suspension of the officers, Obaze Blessing with SPY number 5709, and Obaze Emmanuella Uju with SPY number 5708, for breach of the provisions of the Police Act, 2020, and The Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY) 2013 by the Inspector-General of Police, as captured in their video.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says the Suprenumerary police officers dressed in uniforms that are not permitted for their level and also violated the Social media policy of the police. Read here.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, DaddyShowkey wondered why the Police hierarchy suspended the ladies. He argued that the suspension is uncalled…