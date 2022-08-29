11 year old Autistic boy gets highest possible IQ score, beating Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking

An 11 year old boy Kevin Sweeney has achieved a higher IQ score than two of the world’s most famous geniuses, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Sweeney, who has autism, has ‘always been really clever’ according to his parents. He knew the periodic table at the age of six and could read before he had even started primary school.

Being a fan of quizzes and game shows, Kevin took the Mensa IQ test at the Quaker Meeting House in Edinburgh, and scored 162.

Stephen Hawking has an IQ of 160 and, although Albert Einstein never officially took an IQ test, scientists believe his to be the same.

Kevin has now been invited to join Mensa the world’s oldest high IQ society.

His dad Eddie Sweeney, 40, told how Kevin had been the only child taking the test that day.

Eddie said: ‘We thought he might get overwhelmed being with all adults, but he was just chatting away to everyone saying: “Hi, I’m Kevin.”

‘It’s amazing. We are so proud and Kevin is over the…