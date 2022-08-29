74-year-old Kogi man marries for the first time





A 74-year-old man from Kogi State identified as Mallam Muhammad Awal, has married for the first time. Awal wedded 45-year-old divorcee, Mallama Rahmat Muhammad, in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital on Sunday, August 28. Speaking to journalists on why he had stayed this late before getting married, the septuagenarian said lack of money discouraged him from approaching a woman for marriage. "I have always been afraid I might fail in my duty of care to a spouse if I married and it is something I fear and don’t want to joke with. I am also afraid of separation from my spouse. I know if I fail to take care of her, she might either leave me or cheat on me with another man, which I would not like. So, to avoid all of that, I dismissed the idea of marriage altogether. But now, Allah has made this a reality." he said. On whether he has ever approached a woman to proposition marriage before, he said; "I have… Many. This was when I was much younger. Many of them looked down on me, mostly…







Source: Linda Ikeji