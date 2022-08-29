Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry becomes part-owner of Serie B outfit Como

Thierry Henry has become a part-owner of Serie B side Como after joining the club as a minority stakeholder.

This is coming after his former teammate Cesc Fabregas joined the club on a free transfer following the end of his contract in Monaco. The former Spain international also became a part-owner at the ambitious Lomabrdy outfit.

Speaking on the announcement, Henry said: ‘I have been waiting to get involved in a project like Como for a long time. A club with ambition but most importantly one that holds the same values as me – that the club and its local community both need to thrive.

‘When I spoke to the team here and they told me about the community initiatives already in place and the ambition to ensure that as the club prospers so does the community, I knew this was the perfect opportunity for me.’

The move will see Henry, who has experience of Italian football following his time at Juventus, work with former Chelsea icon Dennis Wise at the Stadio…