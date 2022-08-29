Dethroned Zamfara Emir dies in Dubai

The dethroned Emir of Zurmi in Zamfara State, Abubakar Atiku, has died in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Atiku died in a private hospital following a protracted illness.

Recall that the deceased was dethroned along with the Emir of Dansadau, Husaini Umar on April 27, 2021, for allegedly aiding banditry in their respective emirates.

A family member, Sani Zurmi, who confirmed the death to Punch, said that the remains of the deceased were yet to be brought to Nigeria for burial.

“His remains are still in Dubai due to non availability of flight to bring the deceased back home for burial,” said Zurmi.