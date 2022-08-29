Evicted tenant sets fire to lure fellow tenants out of building then shoots 5, killing 3

A man evicted from a Houston apartment set fire to the building to lure tenants from their homes then shot five of them as they fled the blaze, killing three.

The attack happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday, August 28, in a neighborhood in southwest Houston.

Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of a fire, police Chief Troy Finner said.

The gunman opened fire, possibly with a shotgun, on the other tenants as they emerged from the house, Finner said.

Two were dead at the scene, and one died at a hospital.

Fire teams rescued two other wounded men and they were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael James told Houston TV station KPRC that he was returning home from work when he was shot in the back.

James said: “I saw the house was on fire, and I saw flames, so I called 911. I didn’t get through, so I turned my back and headed back out the driveway. And all of a sudden, boom.”

The man opened fire as…