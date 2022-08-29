Groom and five others found dead after traditional wedding in Enugu community

A groom, Obinna Dike, and five others including relatives and friends were found dead in Akutara Village, Adani community, Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 28, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Ammani has ordered full-scale investigation into the incident.

According to the PPRO, the victims attended Obinna’s traditional wedding ceremony in Obollor-Eke in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday, August 26, and continued with the celebration when they returned to Adani.

The following morning, Saturday, August 27, they were all found unconscious in a room with foamy discharge from their mouths.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where six were confirmed dead while eight others are responding to treatment.

“Following the receipt of a report alleging the Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD) of six (6)…