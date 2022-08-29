Joke Silva debunks rumour of Olu Jacobs’ death again

Veteran actress Joke Silva has again debunked news of her husband and actor Olu Jacob’s death for the second time.
In an Instastory post she shared, Joke said her husband is hale and hearty and is ‘enjoying himself as always in the comfort of his home.’
She wrote;
“Good day everyone, trust all is going well. The Jacobs clan would love inform you that Papa J(Olu Jacobs MFR) is alive and well. Enjoying himself as always in his home and loved ones.
“To all those who have decided to ignore our last warning regarding fake news kindly prepare for legal action. Singed House Jacobs.”
Source: Linda Ikeji