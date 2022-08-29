Little boy’s hands tied after being accused of being a wizard and turning ‘from a rat to a human being’ in Port Harcourt (video)

A video of a little boy whose hands were tied as he was being interrogated over claims that he is a wizard in Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt, Rivers state has been shared online.

Twitter user @BrotgerTucky who shared the video of the little boy being interrogated said the boy ”turned from a rat into a human being.”

“The Boy who turned from Rat to human being in Rumuokoro today confessions” he wrote

In the video, the little boy claimed he is a wizard and has killed three people. He said he is from Akwa Ibom state.

When contacted by LIB, the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that the little boy is now in police custody.

Watch the video below…