Man.United preparing €140m bid for Victor Osimhen to join the club

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a whopping €140m bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Il Mattino, a reputable Naples-based outlet, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has told the Serie A giants to expect a massive offer for the Nigeria international.

Mendes has been working to secure a move for Ronaldo, who wants to play in the Champions League this season.

Il Mattino claims that Manchester United are even willing to fund a large part of Ronaldo’s wages as part of a deal that would allow them to replace the Portuguese star with Osimhen.

The Serie A side are looking to sell the Nigerian to facilitate Ronaldo’s arrival from Old Trafford, with a deal that could be worth up to €140m expected to be discussed between the two clubs in the coming days.

Napoli are reportedly keen to bring Ronaldo back to Serie A, as the veteran forward looks to leave Old Trafford to secure Champions…