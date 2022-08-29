Ondo government denies banning teachers from enrolling their children in private schools

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied banning teachers in the state from sending their wards to private schools.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Victor Olabimtan, was widely reported to have said that it is now an offense for teachers in the state must enroll their children in private school. He was quoted to have condemned the attitude of some teachers taking their biological children to private schools and said that it had become an offence for public school teachers to take their wards to private schools.

“The teachers will, henceforth, be held responsible for any drop in primary schools’ enrolment.”

However, in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said there was no such policy that teachers must enroll their wards in public schools. The governor said there was no law in the state barring teachers from enrolling their children in private schools or…