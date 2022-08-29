Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife beaten and robbed by gunmen in front of their terrified children at his home in Barcelona

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family were victims of a violent robbery at his house in the Spanish city in the early hours of Monday morning, August 29.

El Pais reports that several armed men climbed into his garden at the complex in Castelldefels and threatened him with firearms and iron bars.

Aubameyang was assaulted by the men in front of his wife Alysha Behague and two children, Curtys, 11, and Pierre, six, the report claims, with the criminals escaping in a white Audi A3 after gaining access to the player’s safe.

Behague quickly alerted Spanish police, who are now searching for the culprits.

The incident comes as Aubameyang is linked with a return to the Premier League after interest from Chelsea, just seven months after he left Arsenal due to disciplinary breaches.

This is not the first time Barcelona players have been victims of robberies and theft.

Aubameyang’s team-mate Robert Lewandowski had his £59,000 watch stolen outside the…