Police arrest bandits’ informants behind abduction of Katsina lawmaker’s wife and children

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested informants to a deadly kidnap-for-ransom syndicate, which kidnapped wife and two children of a serving lawmaker, Hon. Dr Ibrahim Aminu, in Katsina State.

The IRT made this known in a statement released by its secretariat on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Bandits attacked the home of the lawmaker representing the Bakori constituency in Katsina House of Assembly in September 2021 and abducted his family members.

The key suspects, Muttaka Ibrahim, Suleiman Rabiu and Surajo, all male and natives of Bakori LGA of Katsina State were arrested for allegedly supplying the information that led to the assault on the lawmaker and kidnap of his family members.

Sequel to the intelligence reports on the activities of the deadly criminal gangs by IRT operatives attached to the Operation Restore Hope of the Force in Yankwani village and Kurani town, the team swung into action and…