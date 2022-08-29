West Ham announce £51m signing of Brazilian Lucas Paqueta from Lyon

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Paqueta, who turned 25 on Saturday August 27, has joined the Hammers from French club Lyon on a five-year deal, with an additional one-year option, according to the club’s website.

West Ham’s new number 11 said: ‘I am extremely happy to be here. I hope it’s the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful.

‘Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the Club.’

‘I am excited to pull on the West Ham shirt and show the fans what I can do, to help my team-mates and the Club.’

The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes’ eighth summer signing at the London Stadium.

Paqueta has 33 caps and seven goals for Brazil and has already played more than 100 games in Serie A and Ligue 1 since moving to AC Milan from Flamengo in 2018.