Why ASUU cannot be banned – Femi Falana





Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has explained why the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) cannot be proscribed.

Falana who stated that resorting to blackmail will not help the government, added that as a member of the committee of civilised nations, the Government of Nigeria has ratified the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention No 87 of the International Labour Organization Convention.

He also said that it is pertinent to note that parties to the Convention are obligated to ensure the right of both employers and employees to join an organisation of their choice and free from any influence of authorities which belong to the core principles of the ILO.

Falan who also listed what happened when governments in the past tried to ban some labour unions, advised the Federal Government to commit itself to the faithful implementation of collective agreements reached with ASUU which are enforceable by virtue of the…





Source: Linda Ikeji