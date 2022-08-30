12 kidnap victims rescued as police raid hideout of notorious bandit leader in Zamfara forest

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 12 kidnapped victims including a five months old baby from a forest in the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, August 30, said the victims were abducted from Rungawa village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state and taken to Kare Kukanka forest, a camp of a notorious bandit leader known as “Bello Maibille”.

“In line with the mandate given to the new Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Kolo Yusuf by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc, to restore lasting peace and security in Zamfara state, on 30th August, 2022, Police Tactical Operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, while on joint operations with the vigilante at near Dajin Kare kukanka forest, acted on intelligence report that led to the unconditional rescue of twelve (12) hostages including a 5 month old baby girl from Rungawa village in…