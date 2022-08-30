Anambra State Govt dissociates self from purported result of autopsy conducted on late Chidiebere Iloka

Anambra State Government has dissociated itself from news in circulation or purported “Preliminary” report of autopsy conducted on late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka, wife of suspended Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local council area, Mbazulike Iloka.

The mother of four died suddenly on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Nnewi, few days after her husband’s swearing.

Her husband claimed she slumped before she was confirmed dead. However, there are reports that the deceased may have been a victim of domestic violence.

The Anambra State Government set up a panel made up of pathologists from both within and outside Anambra to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of Mrs. Iloka’s death.

The team of Pathologists were hired by both families and the state government.

Late Chidiebere’s brother, Mr. Uchenna Ezenwoye, had through his lawyer, petitioned the Anambra Police Commissioner demanding the police to investigate the cause of his sister’s…