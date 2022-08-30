FG proposes to borrow N11.3trn to fund N19.76trn 2023 budget

The Federal Government has proposed to borrow N11.3 trillion to fund the N19.76 trillion proposed 2023 budget.

Tribune reports that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this while presenting the 2023 to 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FSP) to the House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance chaired by Honourable Abiodun Faleke.

According to her, the fiscal parameters for the year showed that oil production volume was pegged at 1.69mbpd, oil benchmark – $70 per barrel, exchange rate – N435.57/$; N8.501 trillion as total oil and gas revenue; N1.105 trillion as derivation; N7.396 trillion as total oil and gas revenue after derivation; deductions – N3.538 trillion while other federally funded upstream projects pegged at N3.432 trillion.

The minister presented two scenarios of budget parameters on fuel subsidy estimated at N6.72 trillion for full year 2023 (business-as-usual scenario) as…