Gunmen kill PDP member in Plateau community

Gunmen have killed a staunch member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, Nehemiah Goholshak.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the residence of the deceased in Dangper village at about 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 28, and shot him in the presence of his family before they bolted away.

The deceased’s uncle, Mr. Timothy Goholshak, who confirmed the incident to Nigerian Tribune on Monday, said his nephew died on the spot, adding that the development caused tension and apprehension within the locality.

A community leader in the community who craved anonymity said kidnapping, killings and other crimes have become a daily occurrence in the local government area and have assumed a frightening dimension, adding that residents of the local government are afraid to go out of their houses after 7:00 pm.

According to him, another corpse of a young man was also found at about 8:00 pm on the same day along the Mangu to…