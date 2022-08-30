NASA’s mission to the Moon canceled after rocket develops engine problem

NASA on Monday, August 29, cancelled the launch of its newest rocket ship that had been planned to go to the Moon.

The canceling of the long-awaited Artemis-1 42-day trip is a serious blow in man’s return to the Moon almost 50 years since humans last walked there.

There was some alarm Monday morning when engineers detected a hydrogen leak in the rocket. The launch then ran into further problems as they were unable to communicate between the ground teams and Orion spacecraft.

A crack was detected but later said to have posed no safety issue. However, things got even worse after issues with engine three meant that the launch clock was paused a T-minus 40 minutes.

Scientists were unable to get the engine down to the required temperature, and even after diverting further coolant through it they couldn’t get it to a safe temperature.

The delay was in place for almost an hour but ultimately this led to the flight being canceled.

US space agency, NASA said: “Launch director…