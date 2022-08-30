Pregnant lady approaches doctors at the National Hospital Abuja to seek a buyer for her unborn baby

A 23-year-old pregnant lady simply identified as Chinaza, has approached doctors at the National Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to seek a buyer for her unborn child.

Punch reports that Chinaza left her parent’s house in Imo state for Lagos state where she lived with her friend. Her friend’s house was later demolished and this caused her to be homeless. Both ladies moved to Abuja to stay with her friend’s uncle but were later asked to leave by the landlord of the building. She then decided to visit a hospital to seek a buyer for her unborn child.