Pregnant lady approaches doctors at the National Hospital Abuja to seek a buyer for her unborn baby

A 23-year-old pregnant lady simply identified as Chinaza, has approached doctors at the National Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to seek a buyer for her unborn child.
Punch reports that Chinaza left her parent’s house in Imo state for Lagos state where she lived with her friend. Her friend’s house was later demolished and this caused her to be homeless. Both ladies moved to Abuja to stay with her friend’s uncle but were later asked to leave by the landlord of the building. She then decided to visit a hospital to seek a buyer for her unborn child.
“A pregnant lady came to the hospital over the weekend and said she wanted to sell her unborn baby. She said she mistakenly got pregnant and left her parents house in Imo State to stay with her friend in Lagos State.
While living with her friend, she said her residence was demolished and they travelled to Abuja to live with her friend’s uncle. She said her uncle’s landlady complained about the number of…
Source: Linda Ikeji