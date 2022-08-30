President Buhari’s nephew has rescinded his decision to leave APC

Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kasshim Shettima, has said President Buhari’s nephew, Hon Fatuhu Muhammad, has rescinded his decision to leave the party.

Hon. Fatuhu, member representing Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Constituency at the House of Representatives, had dumped the ruling party after losing re-electionn ticket.

Fatuhu, whose father was Buhari’s oldest brother, got only 30 votes while his rival, Aminu Jamo, polled 117 votes.

The lawmaker later said he dumped APC because his rival, Jamo, allegedly abused his father, Alhaji Mamman Dan Baffalo.

Shettima, in a statement said he had a meeting with the aggrieved lawmaker at his residence in Abuja, on Monday evening, August 29, and that Muhammad agreed to return to the party.

“In our efforts towards peacebuilding and uniting the members of our party, l met with Honourable Fatuhu Muhammed, who had previously announced his defection from our party,” he…