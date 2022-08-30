Six out of 10 medical doctors are leaving Nigeria — NARD

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors has revealed that six out of 10 doctors in the country plan to leave the country for greener pastures.

NARD President, Dr Dare Ishaya, who blamed this on the country’s struggling economy and unfavourable work conditions, also told Punch that there are only 12,297 resident doctors in both the Federal and state tertiary health institutions in the country.

Ishaya said;

“As of the last time we issued the questionnaire, we found that out of 10 resident doctors, six of them are planning to leave or have the intention to leave. “The statistics we had then was in December 2021. So, it’s either they are planning to leave or they have thought of leaving.”

Identifying the reasons behind the development, Ishaya said;