Tennis fans outraged as 16-year-old star’s dad and her coach grab her backside after her qualifying win at the US Open.(Video)

Tennis star, Sara Bejlek’s father has sparked outrage for the way he celebrated her huge qualifying win at the US Open.

The 16-year-old Czech is set to make her grand slam debut at the famous tournament after winning her way through the qualifying rounds in New York over Britain’s Heather Watson.

In the video, Bejlek shakes hands with her opponent and the chair umpire before walking over to a man standing courtside, who has been identified as her father. He pats her on the backside and appears to kiss her on the mouth.

VERGONZOSO!!! Tiene solo 16 años Sara Bejlek.

She then walks over and hugs another man, identified as her coach, who also pats her on the buttocks.

Sports fans erupted over the footage, which has since gone viral.

‘There’s absolutely no reason to touch a 16yo girl on her butt like that. It’s beyond inappropriate. As…