Wike calls out a ‘Rivers rapist’ who went for Shekarau’s homecoming in Kano

Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday August 30 called out a “Rivers Rapist” that was present at an event in Kano State on Monday August 29, to receive Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to New Nigeria Peoples Party.
Speaking at the commissioning of Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Wike asked how many people the ‘Rivers rapist’ has convinced to join the party in his state.
He said;
“I was watching television yesterday (Monday) when they went to Kano to receive Shekarau. I saw one rapist from Rivers State sitting at the back where he went to join them to receive Shekarau but I asked him; ‘How many people have you made to join your party in your state?’
“You have gone to receive somebody somewhere but you have not made efforts to receive other people to join your own party in your state. You like when food is ready, you’ll go but for you to cook, it is where people have…
