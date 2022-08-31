50-year-old’ Sugar Daddy’ cleared of raping 14-year-old internet date after judge ruled the girl ‘told so many lies’

A ‘Sugar Daddy’ has been cleared of raping his 14-year-old internet date after the judge ruled the girl had told so many lies the trial could not continue.

Adrian Harvey, 50, met the young lady on a dating website, which helps match young women with older successful men, and on their first date, they reportedly took a cab to the houseboat on the Grand Union Canal in west London, near Mitre Bridge, Scrubs Lane, Kensal Rise.

He admitted that they had sex onboard his houseboat called the Wild Goose but insisted it was consensual and he believed she was 18 years old because she had registered as an 18-year-old on the site

She told Harvey she was ‘into older men’ and enjoyed bondage, even bringing along a harness she had ordered from a BDSM site.

According to Mail Online, the girl lied to police that she had met Harvey the day before claiming he had given her £200 cash during a brief ten-minute hearing. CCTV at King’s Cross station proved she met…