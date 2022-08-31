Court jails two fashion designers, three others for internet fraud in Ilorin

Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, has convicted and sentenced two fashion designers: Jatto Mujeeb, Opeyemi Bhadmus Abdulsamad, alongside three other internet fraudsters: Ipadeola Olawale, Tomiwa Kingsley and Kolawole Segun to various jail terms.

A statement released by the commission says they were jailed on Monday, August 29, 2022 after pleading guilty to three-count separate charges bordering on internet fraud, cheating and possession of fraudulent funds.

Based on their guilty pleas, prosecution counsels: Innocent Mbachie and Sesan Ola prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Justice Yusuf sentenced Mujid to six months imprisonment on each of the three counts, with an option of fine of N50,000( Fifty Thousand Naira) on each count. The court ordered that the iPhone 6 which was used to commit the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The court imposed a jail term of six months on Bhadmus on each of the two counts with…