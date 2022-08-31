Emirates airline resumes flight operations to Lagos state

Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of its flight operations to Lagos. According to the airline, flights would resume on September 11, 2022.

Emirates Airlines had announced the suspension of its flights to Nigeria from September 1 this year. The proposed suspension of flights to Nigeria is connected to its failure to repatriate its trapped ticket sales fund in the West African country back to its home country in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Recall that last week, the Federal government released $265 million to foreign airlines in the country to settle outstanding ticket sales which had pushed the airline to announce the suspension of its flights.

A text sent out announcing the resumption of the flights reads