Families declare Imo wedding guests missing

Three wedding guests have been declared missing by their families in Imo state.

The three young men identified as Alaefula Chimuru, Madu Promise, and Victor Chibuike, did not return to their homes in Owerri after they left a wedding ceremony at Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state on Sunday August 28.

Brother of one of the missing persons, Fortune Madu told Punch that the families had made a statement to the police. He said;

“They left a wedding ceremony at Isiala Mbano on Sunday and didn’t get home. Up till now, we haven’t seen them. Their phone numbers are permanently switched off. We have sent them messages on their social media handles and no reply. We have reported to the police.”

An activist and journalist, Theodore Uba who also confirmed the development said;