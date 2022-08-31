Fans caught while having sex in back row at Blue Jays game (video)

A couple was escorted out of Monday’s Jays game against the Cubs at the Rogers Centre after being caught engaging in a sex act at the 500 level of the stadium.

Video posted by blog TO shows a woman on top of a man, clearly not paying attention to the game.

According to the outlet’s source, a cop “said the guy flew in to meet this girl” and “that this was their first meeting.”

